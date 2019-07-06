Police respond to an explosion at Florida shopping center

(CNN) Police and firefighters were responding Saturday to a gas explosion at a strip shopping mall in the South Florida city of Plantation, authorities said.

Plantation Fire Rescue confirmed on Twitter that there are “multiple patients” from the incident.News footage and social media video showed firefighters arriving at the mall. Windows were blown out of an LA Fitness. A section of the complex appeared to sustain significant damage, with shattered windows and scattered debris.

Plantation police tweeted: “All stores and businesses in the area of the Fountains Plaza and the Plantation Marketplace plaza near LA Fitness will be shut down until further notice until Fire Personnel can determine that it is safe to return. Please do not come into this area if possible.”

CNN affiliate WPLG reported that the explosion occurred at The Fountains mall in Plantation, near Fort Lauderdale.Fire departments from Plantation, Davie, Lauderhill, Coral Springs, as well as Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue all responded to the scene. A triage area has been set up.”A bomb just went off,” a man says in a video sent to the station.