Police say it’s dangerous to try and pull over an ATV

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A warning of caution for ATV drivers was given by officials in Erie County.

This comes after an incident involving a number of motorcycles, dirt bikes and ATVs in Amherst this past weekend.

Police say the vehicles hit a marked police car.

On Father’s Day, a Buffalo man was riding an ATV when he struck and injured a police officer.

Town of Hamburg Police Chief Greg Wickett says there’s danger in trying to pull over these vehicles.

“It’s something we get calls on from time to time. Pulling someone over on an ATV can be dangerous. We don’t want to chase them down. We try to find out where they come from and get to them after the fact,” Wickett said.

Driving an ATV in the City of Buffalo is considered a misdemeanor crime.