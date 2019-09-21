Police searching for missing man last seen in Niagara River, wanted on attempted murder charge

FORT ERIE, CA (WIVB) — The Niagara Regional Police are searching for man who was last seen in the Niagara River and is missing is wanted for attempted murder.

Police responded to the Niagara River in the area of Jarvis Street and the Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie, for a report of three people in the water in distress.

A bystander was able to rescue a 29 year old woman from the water and a young child. The woman was transported from the scene in critical condition by Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics to an area hospital. The child was also transported for further assessment.

The third person who was not found has been identified as 28 year old Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks of Fort Erie. He is wanted on an attempted murder charge in relation to the child that was recovered from the river.

The NRPS Marine/Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is on scene conducting search operations. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office and US Coast Guard along with several other agencies are assisting in search efforts.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have knowledge of Brooks’ location are asked to call our dispatch 905-688-4111.





