BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are still looking for a suspect in Sunday’s “targeted” shooting on Michigan Avenue across from Club Marcella, the latest in an uptick of violence in the area around the nightclub this year.

Police say a 26-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were shot around 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning on the sidewalk across the street from Club Marcella. Police say the two were shot while walking to their car. They were taken to ECMC and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two were targeted by someone driving by.

Sunday’s shooting comes amid an increase in shootings in the area this year.

In January, police said a 36-year-old security guard was shot in the parking lot outside Club Marcella.

A month later in February, police said a Buffalo man shot and killed one person and injured two other people inside the nightclub.

Buffalo Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski told News 4 this uptick in violence in frustrating for residents and the businesses in his district.

“It’s incredibly frustrating when you have acts of violence that lead people to believe that the city or certain areas are dangerous. Those isolated instances do not speak for the true narrative of Buffalo, but it does a huge damaging effect when they do happen.”

Nowakowski said he has made safety around nightlife and areas of business is a priority in his district.

“In my district, I have Allentown, Chippewa, and Cobblestone, so it’s really been something that I’ve been working hard with the businesses to make sure that not only do they have a security plan, but they are properly staffed and they have cameras and a good working relationship with their local precinct to hamper down on anything like this but to also report anything they find suspicious,” Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski says he has been in contact with the owners of Marcella, who told him the shooting happened Sunday after the club had closed and took place across the street not on the club’s property.

