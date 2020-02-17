Police: Virginia man arrested for meeting up with dating app matches, then robbing them

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say Tylik Davis, 21, has been arrested in Richmond Saturday night.

Henrico Police say Davis asked to meet up with people he matches with on apps and then robs them.

Police say Davis has made off with money, keys and even a car.

The most recent occurred on Wednesday and the victim’s car was found in Virginia Beach.

Henrico Police used this incident to remind residents to think about safety when meeting someone for the first time: