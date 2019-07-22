Police: Woman charged with vehicular assault, DWI after striking 9-year-old

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman is facing charges after police say she struck a 9-year-old girl with a vehicle.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

East Aurora police say Erin Kuntz, 30, was driving west on E. Main St. when she struck a parked pickup truck, followed by the girl.

When the child, who is from Cheektowaga, was struck, police say she was riding a scooter on the sidewalk.

Kuntz was charged with vehicular assault, DWI, possession of marijuana and three vehicle and traffic violations.

After appearing in court, she was released on her own recognizance. It’s not clear when she’ll be back in court.