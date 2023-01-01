BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul was sworn in Sunday as New York State’s 57th Governor.
Len Lenihan, political analyst and former Erie County Democratic Election Commissioner, joined us on News 4 at 6 to discuss Hochul’s inauguration and her address. View the full segment above.
