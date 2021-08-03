Political experts weigh in on New York AG’s findings in Gov. Cuomo sexual harassment investigation

(WIVB) – An investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s Office has found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo created a hostile work environment when he sexually harassed several female employees.

From a legal perspective, the news raises many questions, including whether Gov. Cuomo is going to be impeached.

Terry Connors, a well-known criminal defense lawyer, and Jack O’Donnell, managing partner at O’Donnell and Associates LLC, stopped by the News 4 studio on Tuesday to answer questions.

Watch the interview with O’Donnell below: