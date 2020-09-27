Political independent Dwayne Johnson endorses Biden for president

HOLLYWOOD (WFLA) — For the first time ever, entertainment superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has publicly endorsed a presidential candidate.
Johnson, who says he’s a centrist who has voted for each party in the past, announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president on his social media Sunday morning.
“Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT,” he said.
The tweet is accompanied by a video, where Johnson has a virtual sit-down discussion with Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.
“You guys are both obviously experienced to lead, you’ve done great things,” he said to the candidates. “Joe you’ve had such an incredible career, you’ve led, in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul.”
Johnson deemed Harris a “certified bad ass,” citing her rise through the ranks from attorney to US Senator.
Johnson’s first question for Biden and Harris was, “How will you earn the respect of the American people?”
You can watch the video below.
LATEST STORIES:
- Second stimulus checks: Pelosi optimistic sides can agree on new aid package
- NFL legend Joe Montana stops home intruder who tried to kidnap his grandchild
- Poison control officials warn of hand sanitizer that could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
- Reggie Gilliam’s success stems from lifelong family support
- Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS