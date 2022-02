KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A handful of pharmacies across the region now have access to new COVID antiviral pills, but at least one pharmacy in WNY is reporting low reimbursements to properly distribute the potentially life-saving medication.

At Kenmore RX Center, staff has been working long hours doing COVID testing, COVID vaccinations and now distributing that new, COVID medication. There are two of them, one is made by Merck, the other by Pfizer. If patients take the pills within five days of symptoms, the medication is known to be effective in keeping them out of the hospital.