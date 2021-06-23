Garcia, Beaty win primary elections in Erie County Sheriff’s race

Political

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Republican primary in the sheriff’s was taken by John Garcia, who defeated Karen Healy-Case with 11,116 votes to her 7,529.

Kimberly Beaty took in 19,718 votes to beat Brian Gould and Myles Carter on the Democratic side.

