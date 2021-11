BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- It's a tradition Western New York veterans have been waiting for months for. Veterans from the Vietnam War, Korean War, World War II, and the Cold War are getting an all-expense-paid trip of a lifetime as part of the Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight.

Nearly three dozen veterans and their guardians headed for Washington D.C. to see the nation's war memorials dedicated in their honor. Although a smaller Honor Flight than years past, emotions ran high. Some are overwhelmed by those feelings while reflecting on a life well-lived.