Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul says she won’t run for Collins’ spot

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says she will not try to win back her old seat in Congress.

This morning in North Tonawanda, Hochul revealed she will not run for Clarence Republican Chris Collins’ spot in the house.

It would be a rematch of the 2012 election for the 27th district. She says she’s never thought about running again in 2020.

“I’m flattered by the interest, it’s a district I love, I spend a tremendous amount of time in all those communities. They’re looking for real leadership – someone who is actually on the ground and cares deeply about the people there and that’s a district that deserves that kind of representation,” Hochul said.

Hochul served part of one term before being defeated by Collins in the 2012 general election.