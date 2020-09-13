Michael Bloomberg pledges $100 million to help Biden in Florida

CBS NEWS Washington — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced Sunday that he is making a $100 million investment to help Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Florida. The state is considered a key battleground state, with CBS News Battleground Tracker showing Biden with a slight edge over Mr. Trump in Florida and the state is deemed a toss-up.

The multi-million-dollar injection of cash from Bloomberg, who was among the Democrats who vied for the party’s presidential nomination, will be spent through Democratic groups, including Bloomberg’s Independence USA, and used to turnout voters for Biden in the Sunshine State. A spokesperson for Bloomberg said a key part of the strategy is communicating with Hispanic voters.

“Mike’s substantial investment in Florida, in addition to his contributions to the DNC and to voter protection and restoration efforts this cycle, will mean Democrats and the Biden campaign can invest even more heavily in other key states like Pennsylvania, which will be critical to a Biden victory,” Kevin Sheekey, a senior adviser to Bloomberg, said in a statement.

Bloomberg’s commitment to spend at least $100 million in Florida drew an attack from President Trump on Sunday, who tweeted Bloomberg should “save NYC instead.”

“I thought Mini Mike was through with Democrat politics after spending almost 2 Billion Dollars, and then giving the worst and most inept Debate Performance in the history of Presidential Politics,” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump suggested last week he would use his own money to boost his reelection campaign, as his campaign had to spend a lot of money “to counter the fake news reporting” about his administration’s response to the coronavirus crisis.

“Like I did in the 2016 Primaries, if more money is needed, which I doubt it will be, I will put it up!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Both the president and Biden have amassed substantial war chests over the course of the campaign, though Biden’s campaign and joint fundraising committees raked in a massive $364.5 million in August, setting a monthly record for presidential fundraising. The Trump campaign and its joint fundraising efforts brought in $210 million in August.

Mr. Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Florida in 2016, and in November, he changed his primary residence from Trump Tower in New York City to Mar-a-Lago, his private club in south Florida. This election, the battle for the state and its 29 electoral votes remains close.

The Cook Political Report moved Florida last week from “lean Democrat” to “toss up,” and recent polls show Biden struggling with Hispanic voters.

In addition to spending heavily to help Biden in Florida, Bloomberg has also pledged to spend $60 million to help bolster Democrats’ majority in the House, which includes $10 million he donated to House Democrats in December.