Pennsylvania judge orders halt on election result certification

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials on Wednesday to halt any further steps toward certifying election results.

The ruling comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf said he had certified Democrat Joe Biden as the state’s winner of the presidential election. It wasn’t immediately clear if the order from Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough could hold up the certification of state and local contests on the ballot or interrupt the scheduled Dec. 14 meeting of the state’s 20 electors.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and others are challenging approximately 2.5 million mail-in ballots that were predominantly cast by Democrats.

