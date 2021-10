ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The current Buffalo Bills lease is still 21 months away from expiring in July of 2023, but one of the key negotiators revealed on Friday that all sides are hoping to reach a deal by the end of this year.

The negotiations have been going on for months but Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz revealed that the goal is to reach an agreement on a Bills lease in the next ten weeks. "I think we all want to get the deal done and we'd like to get a deal done by the end of the year, it's as simple as that. the end of the year is not that far away haha, two and a half months, so for us, the goal is to get a deal done that's fair for all."