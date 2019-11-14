The Latest: Trump campaign raises $3M amid impeachment probe

President Donald Trump removes his earpiece for translation at a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the House impeachment inquiry (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign raised more than $3 million on the day of the first public House impeachment hearing.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale announced the haul on Twitter Thursday. He says the campaign raised $3,144,257 Wednesday and now hopes to raise $5 million within a 24-hour span.

Democrats are investigating whether Trump abused his office when he pressed the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.

But Trump’s campaign has argued the probe is helping Trump, citing a spike in contributions and enthusiasm.

Rick Gorka, a spokesman for the national Republican Party and the campaign says that pushback efforts have generated nearly $10 million in free press in the states.

He’s also reporting a surge in volunteers and says the response “we’re receiving from the field has been tremendous.”

__

11:41 a.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the president’s actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to “bribery.”

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that while President Donald Trump says his call with Ukraine was “perfect,” she thinks “it’s perfectly wrong.”

Bribery is an impeachable offense spelled out in the Constitution.

The House opened public hearings this week in the impeachment inquiry. It revolves around Trump asking the Ukraine president for a “favor” in a July phone call. Trump wanted an investigation of Democrats and 2020 rival Joe Biden, while withholding military aid, according to the testimony.

Trump calls the inquiry a “hoax” and a “sham.”