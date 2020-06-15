Trump campaign lays out safety plan for upcoming rally

(WIVB) The Trump campaign is not letting coronavirus concerns stop the president from speaking to a packed arena full of supporters in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The president tweeted Monday thet the media is trying to shame him from holding the rally in Tulsa this weekend.

The Far Left Fake News Media, which had no Covid problem with the Rioters & Looters destroying Democrat run cities, is trying to Covid Shame us on our big Rallies. Won’t work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020



The president says close to one million people requested tickets. CBS News has learned the campaign plans to expand the event to two different venues. But dr. Scott Gottlieb, the director of Tulsa’s City Health Department is concerned. He says the virus is spreading fas..T and wishes the president would postpone the event.

“We know these large gatherings are going to lead to more spread. The spontaneous protests around the country are going to lead to additional spread. Certainly holding a large political rally will as well. That’s in an indoor space. It’s a confined space.”

The Trump campaign has acknowledged there is some risk for people attending the rally.

It is requiring ticket holders to sign a waiver saying they will not sue if they contract the virus.

Officials will be giving temperature checks, masks, and hand sanitizer to guests before entering the rally.