Trump opens ‘Office of the Former President’

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — Former President Donald Trump has opened an “Office of the Former President” to announce future plans from his new base in Florida.

Several journalists received communication from the new office.

“Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, formally opened the Office of the Former President,” according to a statement.

“The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”

President Trump has kept a low profile since leaving office and moving to his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida, and has said to have been considering his next career move, which could include launching a TV or social media network, or running for president again in 2024.