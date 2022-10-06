WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid in northeast Syria overnight, killing an Islamic State insurgent who was involved in smuggling weapons and fighters, U.S. officials said Thursday.

A U.S. official said a small number of U.S. troops were on the ground near the village of Qamishli for less than an hour to conduct the raid. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the raid.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said that the helicopter raid targeted Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, who was known to facilitate the smuggling in support of IS operations. The statement said he was killed in the raid, and that one IS insurgent was wounded and two others were captured and detained.

According to the statement, no civilians or U.S. troops or were killed or injured in the raid.

The U.S. continues to have about 900 forces in Syria to advise and assist Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.