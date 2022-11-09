BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Incumbent members of the state assembly all won reelection in Western New York races Tuesday night, earning two-year terms serving their districts in Albany.

Democrats Pat Burke and Monica Wallace held off the stiffest challenges in the 142nd and 143rd districts, respectively. Burke defeated Sandra Magnano, 51% to 45.2%, while Wallace beat Frank C. Smierciak II, 50.6% to 45.7%.

An issue with our data provider affected elections results on some state assembly races Tuesday night. All votes in these races have now been counted, according to the NYS Board of Elections, except for the 139th district, in which Stephen Hawley is ahead by a wide margin.

139th state assembly district

Winner: Stephen Hawley (Republican) is projected to win, leading Jennifer A.O. Keys (Democrat) 75% to 22% with 78% of districts reporting.

District includes: Orleans and Genesee Counties, a slice of Monroe County, and Newstead (map).

140th state assembly district

Winner: William Conrad (Democrat) defeated Scott A. Marciszewski (Republican), 56.6% to 39.9%.

District includes: Town of Tonawanda, Kenmore, North Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda and a piece of Buffalo (map).

141st state assembly district

Winner: Crystal D. Peoples (Democrat) ran unopposed.

District includes: Much of the City of Buffalo (map).

142nd state assembly district

Winner: Patrick Burke (Democrat) defeated Sandra Magnano (Republican), 51% to 45.2%.

District includes: Southeastern Buffalo, West Seneca, Orchard Park and Lackawanna (map).

143rd state assembly district

Winner: Monica Wallace (Democrat) defeated Frank C. Smierciak II (Republican), 50.6% to 45.7%.

District includes: Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Depew, and a piece of Buffalo (map).

144th state assembly district

Winner: Michael J. Norris (Republican) ran unopposed.

District includes: Lancaster, Clarence, Alden, and eastern Niagara County (map).

145th state assembly district

Winner: Angelo Morinello (Republican) defeated Douglase E. Mooradian (Democrat), 61% to 34.9%.

District includes: Western Niagara County and Grand Island (map).

146th state assembly district

Winner: Karen McMahon (Democrat) defeated Katrina A. Zeplowitz (Republican), 56.3% to 40.8%.

District includes: Amherst and Williamsville (map).

147th state assembly district

Winner: David J. DiPietro (Republican) ran unopposed.

District includes: Southern Erie County and Wyoming County minus Perry (map).

148th state assembly district

Winner: Joseph M. Giglio (Republican) ran unopposed.

District includes: Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, plus a piece of Steuben (map).

149th state assembly district

Winner: Jonathan D. Rivera (Democrat) defeated Ralph R. Hernandez (Republican), 56.1% to 39.1%.

District includes: The western edge of Buffalo and Lackawanna, plus Hamburg and Blasdell (map).

150th state assembly district

Winner: Andrew Goodell (Republican) defeated Sandra A. Lewis (Democrat), 70.8% to 26.9%.

District includes: Chautauqua County and the Cattaraugus Reservation (map).