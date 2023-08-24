BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Does anyone have a chance at being competitive with former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for President in 2024?

Political analyst Carl Calabrese joined us on Wake Up! after seeing the GOP candidates debate one another Wednesday night.

Calabrese says it was a feisty debate, with moderators losing control and a number of attacks that weren’t directed at the former President, but at a candidate on stage.

In the video above, hear who he thinks accomplished their goals best ahead of the next debate in September.