BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Does anyone have a chance at being competitive with former president Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for President in 2024?
Political analyst Carl Calabrese joined us on Wake Up! after seeing the GOP candidates debate one another Wednesday night.
Calabrese says it was a feisty debate, with moderators losing control and a number of attacks that weren’t directed at the former President, but at a candidate on stage.
In the video above, hear who he thinks accomplished their goals best ahead of the next debate in September.
Latest Posts
- CNN’s parent company to re-launch streaming news service
- Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in September
- Mask mandates reemerge amid upturn in COVID-19 cases
- Can anyone compete with Trump? Local analyst looks at GOP debate
- Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores in serious condition after being attacked in prison
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.