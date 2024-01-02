BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Scanlon is the newest Buffalo Common Council president.

Scanlon, who represents the South District in the common council, won with an 8-0 vote. All members of the common council voted for him except Councilman Rasheed Wyatt of University District, who voted “no.”

Since Scanlon, 42, has been in office, he has worked on housing issues across the city, has advocated for supporting small businesses as well as prioritizing safety of the city by making sure that police and fire department members are properly trained.

“As we all know there are challenges ahead us as days become weeks and weeks become months, we will have disagreements, there will be contentious debate and discussion, but I think at the end of the day we’ll be better off for it,” Scanlon said. “I know that because we have everything we need right here on this floor to take Buffalo to the next level.”

Before being voted in as president, he had served as President Pro Tempore.

Scanlon replaces Darius Pridgen, who did not seek re-election this past November. Pridgen had represented the Ellicott District and was replaced by Leah Halton-Pope, who was sworn in to the council on Monday.

Halton-Pope was voted as Majority Leader, making her the second woman to serve in that role as well as the first woman of color. Councilman Bryan Bollman of the Lovejoy District was voted in as President Pro Tempore. Both were unanimous decisions.