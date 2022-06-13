BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Senate announced Sunday evening it has reached an agreement on a bill to address gun violence.

Tuesday marks a month since the deadly attack that killed 10 people at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Buffalo Common Council president Darius Pridgen said he thinks the impacted family members speaking at last week’s Senate hearings made a difference in this proposal gaining bipartisan support.

“To hear people talking about the deaths of their loved ones and the need for sensible legislation, it doesn’t mean that everything is gonna be foolproof, it doesn’t mean that everything is gonna change overnight but it does mean that our country, our government, the government of our country is really paying attention now to gun laws and is willing to make some changes,” he said.

The proposal includes funding for school safety and mental health resources, a stricter review process for gun buyers under 21, and penalties for straw purchasing.

It also includes a “red flag provision,” meaning the government would give resources to states to create laws which prevent people determined by a court to be a danger to themselves or others from buying deadly weapons.

“I am a great defender of people being able to carry arms, it is our right, but here was some people that don’t need to carry arms and we must do a better job in this country. It doesn’t mean that they cant get ahold of them but it does mean it makes it more difficult for them to get weapons,” Pridgen said.

The proposal is supported by 10 republican Senators, which would be enough support to overcome the Senate filibuster.

Congressman Brian Higgins has reservations about the proposal.

“Not to have comprehensive background checks and a ban on assault weapons falls considerably short from what we need. If you look at all of these shootings from Sandy Hook to our most recent in Buffalo you just see there is a greater need for more substantial gun safety,” Higgins said.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said once the text of the agreement is finalized he’ll put the bill on the floor as soon as possible.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work here.