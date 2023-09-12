Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Tuesday he will seek to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Biden based on the House GOP’s investigations into his family’s foreign business dealings.

“Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said the probe will be led by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) in coordination with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.), who have been leading the investigations.

“I do not make this decision lightly. And regardless of your party, or who you voted for these facts should concern all Americans,” McCarthy said.

