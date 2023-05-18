Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday that the Senate will go ahead with its planned one-week recess next week despite a lack of a deal between the White House and lawmakers to raise the debt ceiling.

Schumer added that senators will receive a 24-hour notice in case a deal is struck and they have to return to vote on a negotiated bill before they’re scheduled to be back on May 30.

“The negotiations are currently making progress. As Speaker McCarthy has said, he expects the House will vote next week if an agreement is reached and the Senate would begin consideration after that,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “Members should remain aware and be able to return to the Senate within a 24-hour period to fulfill our responsibilities to avoid default.”

Senators were hopeful the recess would remain intact, but some were also expecting to have to stay in Washington. The lion’s share of talks remain between President Biden’s team and Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) office and allies, with the Senate largely sidelined.

The Senate now will have 12 days off starting tomorrow through Memorial Day. The House is set to be in recess the week of Memorial Day — the same week as the June 1 X date that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has laid out for when the U.S. would run out of cash.

Negotiations have moved steadily in recent days after Biden, McCarthy and other congressional leaders have appointed lead negotiators. Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) is spearheading talks on the GOP side, while White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and Legislative Affairs Director Louisa Terrell are doing so for Democrats.