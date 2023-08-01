BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Twice impeached and three times indicted, former President Donald Trump now faces federal charges in Washington, D.C. related to the Jan. 6 insurrection and alleged election tampering.

Special Counsel Jack Smith made the announcement Tuesday evening calling the insurrection an “unprecedented assault in the seat of American Democracy”.

However, Trump remains the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 race for the White House.

“So far, every time he’s been indicted, his numbers have gone up and his lead over other candidates, especially Ron DeSantis, widened. That may change, and frankly, that’s what I look for every week when I follow the polls,” Carl Calabrese, Republican political analyst said.

Democrats say Trump and his campaign have created a false narrative, adding that this is not a political witch hunt as the former president claims.

“The Former President has sown a whole narrative here that everyone is out to get him. You can read that among the indictments. He sows these seeds even when he doesn’t believe them himself. That is really popular among Republican primary voters,” Jack O’Donnell, managing partner at O’Donnell and Associates, said.

Trump was previously indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on New York State charges related to hush money payments allegedly made during his 2016 campaign. He also faces federal charges in South Florida, including retaining classified information, obstructing justice and making false statements.

A fourth indictment related to the 2020 Election in Georgia could be on the way soon.

The Trump campaign released a lengthy statement Tuesday afternoon, accusing the Biden Administration of politicizing the Department of Justice, calling it election interference:

This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins… The answer is, election interference! The lawlessness of these persecutions of President Trump and his supporters is reminiscent of Nazi Germany in the 1930s, the former Soviet Union, and other authoritarian, dictatorial regimes. President Trump has always followed the law and the Constitution, with advice from many highly accomplished attorneys. These un-American witch hunts will fail and President Trump will be re-elected to the White House so he can save our Country from the abuse, incompetence, and corruption that is running through the veins of our Country at levels never seen before. Trump Campaign Statement

“I really believe the Democrats want Donald Trump as the nominee. I think they want him in a grievance mode, railing against his accusers, because they believe if he is in that mode it will cost him the independent vote,” Calabrese said.

“I do think that Americans are tired of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. That said, I do think when we get to an election after we’ve been through some of this with some of this evidence being out there, it’s going to be a real factor,” O’Donnell said.

Trump will now go before a judge on Thursday in Washington, D.C. He’s expected to be processed, fingerprinted and potentially photographed, and then enter his plea before being released.