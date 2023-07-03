BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Former Western New York Congressman Chris Collins is seeking a seat in the House of Representatives once again, this time in his now-home state of Florida.

One of Former President Donald Trump’s earliest supporters, Collins was convicted of insider trading in 2019 and sentenced to 26 months in federal prison. The start of his sentence was pushed back all the way to October 2020 after his legal representatives filed a document saying Collins, who was 70 at the time and suffers from asthma, was at an “unjustifiable risk” of catching COVID-19 in prison.

While serving time in the state he currently resides, Collins was released early in December 2020 after receiving one of the former president’s end-of-term pardons.

With his new run for Congress in mind, it’s easy to question whether or not he should legally be allowed to run due to his past conviction. However, according to criminal defense attorney Barry Covert, there is nothing in the U.S. Constitution that would prohibit Collins from running again.

“There is no constitutional prohibition, there is no Congressional legislation that prevents him from [running],” Covert said. “Despite the fact that he is a convicted felon and a pardon does not exonerate or expunge the conviction … he can still run for Congress.”

Collins plans to run for the seat in the 19th District in Florida, on the condition that the current representative pursues a run for Governor or the U.S. Senate. The 19th District includes Naples and Fort Myers, and is currently represented by fellow Republican and former New Yorker Byron Donalds.