BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican Congressman Nick Langworthy (NY-23) was among a bipartisan group of 335 legislators to approve the House’s bill to extend federal funding for 45 days. The bill was later passed by the Senate on Saturday to avoid a government shutdown.

Langworthy said he voted in favor of the stopgap measure so that military families can continue to get paid and critical services stay open, while he and his Republican colleagues can continue to discuss the other bills they intend on passing.

“This extension gives us the ability to pass the other eight department bills that will include real meaningful spending reforms from curbing out of control spending in Washington to addressing our border crisis,” Langworthy said in a press conference.

Langworthy said Congress will continue the appropriation process on Monday to get all 12 bills passed.

On the other side of the aisle, Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26) criticized Republicans in the House majority for holding up funding until just hours before a shutdown, saying the majority has resisted compromise and failed to lead.

“As the clock ticked toward a shutdown Republican House members put forth partisan budget plans that had no hope of Congressional approval and were no good for the American people. It has been unnecessary and irresponsible,” Higgins said. “Approval of the Continuing Resolution saves Americans hardship for a few more weeks. We should be working toward a budget that invests in the American people and economy.”