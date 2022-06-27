BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than two percent of Erie County voters submitted their ballots early this year ahead of primary day, which is Tuesday.

That adds up to more than 11,000 votes. The regular day of voting will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A list of polling sites in Erie County can be downloaded from the county’s Board of Elections website.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.