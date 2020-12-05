Poloncarz calls on lawmakers to pass federal relief package

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is calling on lawmakers in Washington to pass a new federal stimulus.

Lawmakers from both parties have been pushing for a 908-billion dollar relief package.

The proposal would send aid to state and local governments, as well as industries the pandemic has hit hard.

Poloncarz says the bill needs to pass.

There are serious negotiations going on between the house and the senate for a new COVID-19 relief bill.

“We were told the President will sign a bill if it gets approved by the house and the senate. It is possible the bill will be approved in the next 48 hours.” Mark Poloncarz, County Executive, Erie County

This proposal does not include $1,200 stimulus checks.

It will send relief to restaurants and the travel industry.