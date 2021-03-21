Rep. Tom Reed announces he will not run for Governor or any elected office in 2022 — apologizes to accuser

(WIVB) — Two days after being accused of sexual misconduct, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed announced he will not seek any elected office when his term ends in 2022 and offered an apology to his accuser.

Reed, a Republican from Corning, was recently accused by a former lobbyist, Nicolette Davis of sexual misconduct, “Reed, his hand outside her blouse, briefly fumbled with her bra before unhooking it by pinching the clasp,” according to a Washington Post article.

Reed’s statement explicitly ruled out a run for governor, which Reed had long hinted was a possibility.

He says he will not seek any elected office in 2022.

Reed said he takes full responsibility for his behavior. The Representative also detailed his “powerless” struggle with alcohol and says the alleged incident Ms. Davis describes happened during a time he was “struggling.”

“First, I apologize to Nicolette Davis. Even though I am only hearing of this matter as stated by Ms. Davis in the article now, I hear her voice and will not dismiss her. In reflection, my personal depiction of this event is irrelevant. Simply put, my behavior caused her pain, showed her disrespect and was unprofessional. I was wrong, I am sorry, and I take full responsibility. I further apologize to my wife and kids, my family, the people of the 23rd District, my colleagues, and those who have supported me for the harm this caused them. Second, I want to share that this occurred at a time in my life in which I was struggling. Upon entering treatment in 2017, I recognized that I am powerless over alcohol. I am now approaching four years of that personal lifelong journey of recovery. With the support of my wife, kids and loved ones, professional help, and trust in a higher power, I continue that journey day-by-day. This is in no way an excuse for anything I’ve done. Consistent with my recovery, I publicly take ownership of my past actions, offer this amends and humbly apologize again to Ms. Davis, my wife and kids, loved ones, and to all of you.” Third, I plan to dedicate my time and attention to making amends for my past actions. In addition to apologizing to those I have impacted, including Ms. Davis, I will be seeking to help those wrestling with addiction in any way I can. To others who may be struggling the way I have, please know that by seeking help your life will be forever changed in an extremely positive way. Though the journey is hard please know the rewards are amazing and you are worth it.” As I go forward, I will strive to be a better human being, continue to fight for what I believe in, and to make people’s lives better in any way I can. I hope this formal apology is just the start.” U.S. Representative Tom Reed (R)