KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — We’re less than two weeks away from the general election and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin was stumping in Kenmore Thursday night.

Zeldin has been surging in the polls during the past month along the campaign trail, narrowing the margin with incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. What was a 17-point lead in September has shrunk to almost 10 points in the cities and less than five points upstate.

The two also squared off for the first and only debate of the race on Tuesday, during which Zeldin took aim at the deal Hochul struck with the Bills and Erie County for a new stadium.

“The Bills need a new stadium,” he said. “The Bills need to forever — 50, 100, 1,000 years from now — will be playing football in Buffalo, but the idea that the state and the state’s taxpayers absolutely must get totally crushed in the deal is absurd. We would have been able to get a better deal.”

Election day is Nov. 8.