BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will not run for seat in Congress for New York’s 26th district, he announced Sunday morning.

“After much consideration and discussing the opportunity with party leaders, former county colleagues now serving in Congress, friends, family, and the people I currently serve, I have decided to not seek the Democratic nomination for Congress,” Poloncarz said in a statement. “While I appreciate the tremendous outpouring of support and interest in my candidacy from leaders in our community and members of the public, including the men and women of the Erie County Democratic Committee, my focus will remain on serving the people as Erie County Executive.”

Poloncarz said that he will continue on with projects across the county, such as the new Bills stadium, Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna and ErieNET.

“His decision to forgo a run for Congress is consistent with his principles, and I am proud that Mark will continue leading our community to a new era of growth, fiscal stability, and economic opportunity,” Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy Zellner said.

The seat is being vacated by current Congressman Brian Higgins, who will step down to become the president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center in February. A date for a special election is likely to be held sometime in spring 2024.

Poloncarz has been Erie County’s Executive since 2012 and won a fourth term in office in November. He had said that this term will be his final in office.

As for who is running, State Senator Tim Kennedy announced his candidacy for the race shortly after Higgins announced his plans to resign. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is also “giving serious thought” to running. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said that he is not interested in the seat.

Higgins has been Buffalo’s Congressman since 2005.