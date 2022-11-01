BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A debate between Democratic Senator Sean Ryan and Republican Senator Sean Ryan is set for Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute.

The debate is for the newly redrawn 61st Senate seat in the State Senate. The debate is being moderated by teacher Ted Lina with questions written by AP Government students. Wednesday’s debate is the only one before the election.

The debate will begin at 9:30 a.m. It is not open to the public, but will be streamed at WIVB.com.