(WIVB) — Former President Trump has endorsed Republican candidate Lee Zeldin in the New York Governor race, Trump posted on his Truth Social account Sunday.

“I have watched and known Congressman Lee Zeldin for many years. He is a great and brilliant lawyer who was a ‘must see’ for others in Congress when they had a complex legal problem that was holding up legislation. Lee was strong on the Border, Crime, our great Military & Vets (like few others!), and fought hard to protect our 2nd Amendment, and succeeded. Lee Zeldin is a winner who got things done. He will be a great Governor of New York, and has my complete & total endorsement,” the former President posted.

“Donald Trump just endorsed my opponent. Lee Zeldin has enabled and embraced the former president’s extremism since day one — but New Yorkers rejected Trump and they’ll do the same for Lee in November,” incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted in response on Sunday.

With less than a month until the Nov. 8 election, Zeldin still trails Hochul by 10 points, according to a new Marist poll released earlier this week.