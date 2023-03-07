Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says Fox News made “a mistake” by depicting Jan. 6, 2021, as a largely peaceful if chaotic protest, a revision of history that the Capitol Police chief criticized as “offensive” and “misleading.”

McConnell told reporters that he endorsed Police Chief Tom Manger’s criticism that Fox host Tucker Carlson “cherry-picked” calmer moments from the violent day failed to provide context about the chaos and violence that happened in the Capitol.

“I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief of the Capitol police about what happened on Jan. 6,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday, holding up a copy of the police chief’s statement.

McConnell said “my concern is how it was depicted” on Carlson’s highly rated show.

“Clearly the chief of the Capitol Police, in my view, correctly described what most of us witnessed first hand on Jan. 6,” he said.

“It was a mistake, in my view, [for] Fox News to depict this in a way completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official in the Capitol” described, McConnell said.

Manger, the police chief, said the commentary in Carlson’s show “was filled with offensive and misleading conclusions about the Jan. 6 attack.”

Carlson said on his show that describing Jan. 6 as a deadly insurrection is “a lie.”

“Very little about Jan. 6 was organized or violent,” he said after reviewing extensive video footage of the day provided exclusively to his show by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).