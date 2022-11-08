BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for — Election Day 2022 is here.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 o’clock Tuesday evening. Voters who haven’t already cast their ballots must go to the polls where they are registered to vote. To find out where you are registered to vote, and for more information about the polls, visit the Board of Elections websites for Erie County and Niagara County.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, there are more than 600,000 voters who are registered to vote in Erie County and about 90,000 voters who voted before Election Day by absentee ballot or by participating in early voting.

Just after 11 a.m. on Election Day, the Niagara County Board of Elections said they had already seen over 20,000 people vote since the polls opened. Erie County Board of Elections officials told News 4 that by noon, more than 100,000 people voted on Election Day throughout the county.

We spoke to some voters early in the morning about why they came out to vote.

“To get rid of the corruption in New York,” said Richard Schmitt, a South Buffalo resident. “It’s got to stop. We have to take back America. There is no cashless bail anymore. We got to beat her. Our freedoms are at stake.”

For others, Like Hannah Negron, who brought her 1-year-old daughter, Zoey, to the polls with her, she’s voting for other reasons.

“We need change. “It’s scary, especially for her.” said Negron, “Abortion rights, absolutely, 100 percent, as a mom, as a woman, as a person, we need that right. That’s a big one for me this year.”

Voters we spoke to encourage others to come out and do their civic duty and vote.

“I will always recommend that everybody go out and vote because otherwise, we’re not working as our democracy is supposed to. So, it’s just really important that people’s voices are heard,” said Kaye Shumway, a Buffalo resident who recently moved from Syracuse. “If we’re going to actively speak out and be active members of the community, to make sure our voices are heard via voting, because otherwise, it’s very hypocritical.”

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day.