BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Election Day is upon us, and Western New Yorkers will have the chance Tuesday to make their voice heard on several local races and issues.

According to the Erie County Board of Elections, more than 36,000 people participated in early voting this election. If you weren’t one of them, here’s what you need to know to cast your ballot on Election Day.

Where do I go to vote?

Unlike early voting, which allowed voters to cast their ballot at any of the available locations throughout the county, all voters are assigned one in-person Election Day polling place based on where they live. If you’re not sure where your polling place is, you can click here to look it up through the New York State Board of Elections.

Fill out the form with your county, name, birth date and zip code and the Board of Elections will show you your voter registration status, which districts you live in and a list of which candidates and issues are on the ballot. Depending on which county you live in, it will also provide you with a link to your individual county’s Board of Elections, where you can see your polling place. In Erie County, you can go directly to that link by clicking here.

When are polls open?

In New York, polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Do I need to bring my ID?

It is not required to present your identification in order to vote in New York as long as you submitted your ID information when you registered to vote. However, you can present your ID to the workers when you arrive at your polling location so they can find your information more quickly.

What if I can’t get off work to vote?

State law requires employers to give their employees sufficient time to vote. That means if your shift doesn’t allow four consecutive hours to vote, either from the opening of the polls to the beginning of their work shift or between the end of a working shift and the closing of the polls, you are entitled to take two paid hours off in order to cast your ballot. Find out more on that here.

Is it too late to register to vote?

The deadline to register for this fall’s general election was Oct. 28. That means if you haven’t already, it’s too late to register to vote for this election. If you’re not sure whether you’re registered, click here to find out.

How do I find out who wins?

News 4 is Your Local Election Headquarters. We will be providing extensive coverage and updates on a wide range of local races, from the Erie County Executive race to the Niagara Falls mayoral election and more. Click here to see our latest local politics coverage.