WNY lawmakers vote along party lines in debate over new stimulus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB)– Western New York lawmakers voted along the party line for this bill.

Republican Congressmen Tom Reed and Chris Jacobs voted no to the bill.

Reed says once Democrats won the majority in Congress, they wouldn’t even consider recommendations from their colleagues across the aisle, even on excluding prisoners from stimulus payments.

Meanwhile, Democrat Brian Higgins voted in favor of the bill.

He says the money will help real people who are struggling every day.

President Biden will mark the one year anniversary of the global pandemic and shutdowns around the country with a prime-time address tomorrow night.

The president said he will take a look back and also lay out his plans for “the next phase” of pandemic response.