BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Monday before Election Day is like Christmas Eve for those in politics.

The Erie County Board of Elections has been busy with election workers getting out to more than 300 polling sites across Erie County and getting them ready for Election Day. That’s something that election workers have been doing all day.

This is the first year that electronic poll books will be used across the county, no longer will paper poll books be used at all. The BOE says they have enough poll workers for Tuesday, despite having some poll workers call in sick over the weekend. Voters are reminded you have to vote where you’re registered not at an Early Voting location.

“We work really hard every election to try to be hands on as much as we can out there, but we got thousands of one day employees who help run our elections, so we ask the public to be thoughtful of them tomorrow and many of them are using new equipment as well,” said Democratic Erie County Election Commissioner Jeremy Zellner.

Monday is the last day to apply in-person for an absentee ballot for the General Election.

Election Day is the last day to postmark a General Election ballot. Polls open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In early voting this year, more than 36,000 people voted in Erie County – that’s an increase of nearly 10,000 votes from four years ago, or a 36 percent increase. The Board of Elections says they believe more people are becoming more comfortable with early voting.

The top race in Erie County is for county executive. County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s campaign says they’ve been knocking on doors, making calls and making their final case to voters. The campaign for Chrissy Casilio says they’ve been doing much of the same thing Monday, making phone calls to registered voters.