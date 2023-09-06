BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – News 4 will host a debate between candidates running for Erie County Executive two weeks before Election Day.

Incumbent Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, will face off with Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. The debate will be moderated by News 4 anchors Dave Greber and Chris Horvatits and broadcast live on the CW23 (WNLO-TV).

Erie County Executive is the biggest race on the ballot in Western New York this November. Poloncarz has held the role since 2012 and previously spent six years as the Erie County Comptroller. Casilio is a first-time candidate for public office who describes herself as a small business owner, working mother, and community leader.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting opens Oct. 28, the Saturday after the debate.