BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislature Chair April Baskin will run for the 63rd New York State Senate seat, she confirmed to News 4 on Thursday.

Baskin was elected as the legislator for Erie County District 2 in 2017. She was elected to serve as majority leader and was elected as Chairperson for the first time in 2019. She was re-elected in each of the past four years.

“I’m confident in the skills developed as the Chairperson and believe they are transferable as the next State Senator,” Baskin said.

The seat may become available as current State Senator Tim Kennedy formally announced his plans to run for Congress to replace Brian Higgins, who will resign in February to become the president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

Erie County District 2 encompasses much of Buffalo’s West Side, continues east until the south side of Main Street and then ends on East End Avenue.

Baskin’s declaration comes one day after Fillmore District Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski confirmed to News 4 that he has “expressed [his] interest” in running for the seat should Kennedy be elected to Congress.

