BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic Jamestown mayor Eddie Sundquist lost his re-election bid on Tuesday, falling to Republican challenger Kim Ecklund, the challenger’s campaign confirmed to News 4.
According to the Chautauqua County Board of Elections, Ecklund got 51.68% of the vote, compared to Sundquist’s 47.2%.
Sundquist’s run as mayor will come to an end after one term. He took office in January 2020. Ecklund has been a part of the City Council in an at-large capacity since 2004, and is a member of the city’s finance committee, as well as several other commissions across the city.
“I am humbled and honored to be Jamestown’s first female Republican Mayor,” Ecklund said in a statement. “This is a referendum by the voters for their desire for strong leadership. I am proud to serve this community and look forward to the next four years.”
Ecklund will be inaugurated as the city’s mayor on Jan. 1.
Political News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.