BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democratic Jamestown mayor Eddie Sundquist lost his re-election bid on Tuesday, falling to Republican challenger Kim Ecklund, the challenger’s campaign confirmed to News 4.

According to the Chautauqua County Board of Elections, Ecklund got 51.68% of the vote, compared to Sundquist’s 47.2%.

Sundquist’s run as mayor will come to an end after one term. He took office in January 2020. Ecklund has been a part of the City Council in an at-large capacity since 2004, and is a member of the city’s finance committee, as well as several other commissions across the city.

“I am humbled and honored to be Jamestown’s first female Republican Mayor,” Ecklund said in a statement. “This is a referendum by the voters for their desire for strong leadership. I am proud to serve this community and look forward to the next four years.”

Ecklund will be inaugurated as the city’s mayor on Jan. 1.