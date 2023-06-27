BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leah Halton-Pope defeated three candidates in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election for the Ellicott District Buffalo Common Council seat. She declared victory shortly after 11 p.m.

The Ellicott District seat has been held by longtime councilmember and Common Council President Darius Pridgen, who is not seeking re-election. Pridgen has served on the Common Council for 12 years, his term ends on Dec. 31.

With 90 percent of the vote in, Haltgon-Pope garnered approximately 49 percent of votes for the seat, beating candidates Matt Dearing, Emin “Eddie” Egriu, and Cedric Holloway.

Dearing, who worked as director of community relations for Assemblyman Patrick Burke’s until being fired in May of 2022, garnered approximately 15 percent of votes.

Egriu, a Buffalo contractor, has previously run unsuccessfully in multiple campaigns. Most recently, he lost to Congressman Brian Higgins in 2022. He garnered approximately 8 percent of votes.

Holloway, a retired Buffalo police officer, ran on the platforms of improving snow removal, youth employment and resources for homeowners. He garnered just over 26 percent of votes.

Halton-Pope was the front-runner in the highly contested election with a total of four candidates vying for the seat. She had the endorsements of both Pridgen and Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown.

Halton-Pope, who has worked as a senior policy advisor to State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, previously told News 4 that, if elected, she plans on focusing on quality neighborhood schools, healthcare and promoting home ownership.

The Buffalo Common Council General Elections will be held on Nov. 7.

