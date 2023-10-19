News 4 will stream the debate live on this page at 9:30 a.m. You can watch it in the video player above.

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual political debate taking place at St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute will feature Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio.

St. Joe’s is scheduled to host the two political opponents today at 9:30 a.m., less than a month ahead of Election Day (November 7).

Debates at St. Joe’s have been going on for nearly 40 years, with the initial event being hosted by AP government teacher Theodore Lina in 1984. Lina has been an active part of the annual debate since, now sharing leadership with social studies teacher Patrick McHale.

“The debate is a clear example of experiential learning combined with meaningful discussion and thoughtful reflection – a valuable process that occurs throughout the academic experience for students at St. Joe’s,” the school’s website says.