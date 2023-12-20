BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Common Council member Mitch Nowakowski has “expressed [his] interest” in filling the 63rd New York State Senate seat should it become available, according to a statement provided to News 4.

Nowakowski currently represents the Fillmore District in the common council.

The seat could come available if it is vacated by current State Senator Tim Kennedy (D), who will run for the seat in Congress vacated by Brian Higgins, who will step down in February to become the president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center.

“In the event of a seat vacancy for the 63rd New York State Senate seat, I have expressed my interest in filling the seat with the chairman of the Erie County Democratic Committee when and if that time comes,” Nowakowski’s office said in a statement.

Nowakowski has worked inside City Hall for years, including as a staffer and then a councilmember.

It is unclear if this will affect his potential candidacy for the president of the common council, which will be up for grabs following Darius Pridgen leaving office.