BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County’s got nearly 622,000 registered voters, and more than 36,000 of them voted early this year.

Two days before Election Day, the Erie County Board of Elections shared the total number of ballots cast during the nine days of early voting. Each day brought in more than 3,000 votes, with day 9 having a strong showing of more than 4,800 ballots.

There’s no voting taking place on Monday, but ballots reopen for the general election Tuesday morning at 6 a.m., staying open until 9 p.m.

Any New York residents looking to find out where they’re supposed to vote can click or tap here.

