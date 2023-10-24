To view a full replay of the debate, as well as clips of key topics, click or tap here.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 hosted a debate Tuesday between Erie County Executive candidates Mark Poloncarz, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. You can watch the debate live on WNLO (the CW23) and it will also stream live on this page. The debate will be moderated by News 4’s Dave Greber, Chris Horvatits and Marlee Tuskes.

Live updates will be added below on this page.

Erie County Executive is the biggest race on the ballot on Election Day on Nov. 7. Poloncarz has been in the role since 2012 and is vying for his fourth term. Before that, he spent six years as Erie County Comptroller. Casilio, a Clarence businesswoman, is a first-time candidate. She describes herself as a business owner, a working mother and a community leader.

Live updates