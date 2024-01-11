BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Democratic Committee will interview candidates and give its endorsement Thursday night for the upcoming special election to fill Congressman Brian Higgins’ seat in New York’s 26th district.

Those seeking nomination include state senator Tim Kennedy and former Grand Island supervisor Nate McMurry. Other local politicians such as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown expressed initial interest in the seat, but later backed out.

Higgins announced his intention to resign in November. He will step down in February to become the new president of Shea’s Performing Arts Center. Higgins was first elected in 2005 and has represented New York 26th District for nearly two decades.

Once the seat is vacated, Gov. Kathy Hochul will have 10 days to call for a special election. The special election will take place within 70 to 80 days from Higgins’ resignation, meaning the election would likely take place in April.

New York’s 26th District represents Buffalo, Niagara Falls, Lackawanna, Tonawanda and North Tonawanda. The Erie County Republican Party has not yet announced an endorsement for the race.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced in January that he would not seek Higgins’ seat and continue serving the City of Buffalo, after giving it “serious thought” in November.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also announced that he would not run for the seat. Poloncarz was elected in November 2023 to a fourth term as Erie County Executive, beating Republican candidate Chrissy Casilio.

The general election for the same seat will take place on Nov. 5, 2024 and the winner of that election would take office in June 2025.